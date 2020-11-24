On November 23, 2020, Linda Ann Asmussen; loving daughter of Catherine L. Asmussen and the late Louis A. Asmussen, Jr.; dear sister of Michael Asmussen and wife Laurie; aunt of Katherine, Tanner, and Lindsay Asmussen; niece of the late Doris M. Buxenstein.



Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Friday from 2-5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church (Fullerton). Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please visit our website for donation information and to leave a condolence message.



