Linda Ann "Lynne" Blitz, nee Driscoll, 73, of Columbia passed away peacefully, July 10, 2020 at Howard County General Hospital. She was the cherished daughter of the late Dean Stanley Driscoll and Agnes Claire Driscoll, nee Obert; beloved wife of Alvin Michael Blitz, her husband of 52 years; loving mother of Michael David Blitz and his wife Stephanie, Mark Jeffrey Blitz, Elisa Deanna Mills and her husband Kenneth, and Erin Louise Robbins and her husband Joshua; devoted grandmother of Henri, Sidney and his wife Destiny, Nicholas, Johann, Kyle, Dean, Gabriel, and Kelly; caring great-grandmother of Karter and Noah; and faithful sister of Mary Jean Sobotka.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the New Cathedral Cemetery, 4300 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore (21229). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Mrs. Blitz's name to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, The Maryland Chapter, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 400, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or at www.lls.org
. Arrangements by MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. of Catonsville. Online condolences may be offered at www.macnabbfuneral.com
.