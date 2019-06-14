Linda Archer Wilding, age 70, of Bel Air, MD, passed away on June 11, 2019 at Madonna Heritage in Jarrettsville, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert Harris Archer Jr and Doris Reed (Barkley) Archer and wife of 36 years to Dean Wilding. She was a teacher at Wakefield Elementary, teaching both kindergarten and first grade. Linda loved cooking, going to the beach, gardening, and traveling.In addition to her husband, Mrs. Wilding is survived by daughter, Heather Hinkle of Gibbstown, NJ and her husband, Blair; grandchildren, Wyatt and Luke Hinkle of Gibbstown, NJ; siblings, Robert Archer III of Cool, CA and his wife, Janie and Jenny Archer of Lutherville; and her companion, Muriel Turner; and many beloved nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Harriet Grady.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10-11:30 am with a service to follow at 11:30 am.Those who desire may send contributions to Harford County Humane Society, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary