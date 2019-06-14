Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Wilding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Archer Wilding

Notice Condolences Flowers

Linda Archer Wilding Notice
Linda Archer Wilding, age 70, of Bel Air, MD, passed away on June 11, 2019 at Madonna Heritage in Jarrettsville, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert Harris Archer Jr and Doris Reed (Barkley) Archer and wife of 36 years to Dean Wilding. She was a teacher at Wakefield Elementary, teaching both kindergarten and first grade. Linda loved cooking, going to the beach, gardening, and traveling.In addition to her husband, Mrs. Wilding is survived by daughter, Heather Hinkle of Gibbstown, NJ and her husband, Blair; grandchildren, Wyatt and Luke Hinkle of Gibbstown, NJ; siblings, Robert Archer III of Cool, CA and his wife, Janie and Jenny Archer of Lutherville; and her companion, Muriel Turner; and many beloved nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Harriet Grady.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 10-11:30 am with a service to follow at 11:30 am.Those who desire may send contributions to Harford County Humane Society, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now