|
|
We celebrate the life of our Ema, who passed away peacefully on May 2nd, 2019. She will be extremely missed by her devoted husband and best friend of 55 years, Paul Brody; her children Elizabeth Brody Snyder and Samuel and Korin Brody, her five grandchildren Rachel, Molly, Jonathan, Alexander, and Ben, and her many adoring friends and students. Funeral Sunday May 5, 2019 Temple Beth El, Boca Raton, Fla. Shiva Florida Sunday May 5, 2019 & Monday May 6, 2019 Shiva Baltimore Thursday May 9, 2019.Memorial contributions to https://donate3.cancer.org and Boca Raton Regional Hospital. www.brrh.com/Community/Foundation.aspx KRONISH FUNERAL SERVICES – Boca Raton, Fl – [email protected]
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2019