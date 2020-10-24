Linda C. Morris, 53, of Severn passed away on October 19, 2020. Linda was born on May 13, 1967 in Annapolis to the late Charles and Ina Jane Morris. She worked as an administrative assistant at Northrop Grumman for 15 years, leaving to raise her children Evan and Janie. Linda had a passion for music, and enjoyed singing, playing and listening. She also enjoyed writing, reading and running. She was a princess warrior who was known to ride her bicycle to and from radiation treatments in Annapolis. Linda is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Batchelor; her devoted children, Adam Batchelor and his wife, Emily; Evan Batchelor, and Janie Batchelor; her dear siblings, Margaret and Larry Sublett, William Morris, Scott and Sheila Morris, Kenneth and Linda Morris, Lewis and Kelly Morris and Michelle and John Skidmore. She is also survived by 14 loving nieces and nephews, 20 great nieces and nephews and many close and dear friends. "The world spins without you, it just doesn't spin as true."
The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Tuesday, October 27th from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Bernadette Catholic Church on Wednesday, Oct. 28th at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers please consider making a contribution to our children's college fund. Please make checks payable to: College America and mail to: Severn Financial Advisors, 1610 West Street, Suite 105 Annapolis, MD 21401. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
