McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Linda Diane Sandlass Notice
Linda Diane Sandlass, age 71, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on November 29, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. Born in Baltimore and raised in Sparrows Point, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Gill and Mary (Durkin) Godwin. Linda was the owner of Sandlass & Company Gift Shop with locations in the Harford Mall and the Marley Station Mall. She also worked in advertising with VanSant Dugdale in Baltimore and insurance sales at WSMT in Bel Air. Linda enjoyed cooking, working on stained glass, doing ceramics, reading and spending time near the water.

Linda is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert F Sandlass Sr.; sons, Robert F Sandlass Jr. and Christopher Brent Sandlass; brother, Thomas Gill Godwin Jr.; and sisters, Cecilia Wingham and Gail Cunningham.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Raymond Godwin and Timothy Godwin.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 1-3 & 6-8 pm and on Monday from 10-11 am with a service following at 11 am. Interment will take place in Thomas Run Church Cemetery.

Those who desire can contribute to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019
