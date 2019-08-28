Home

Linda Ann Ebaugh, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on August 23, 2019. She was 66.

Mrs. Ebaugh was born in Colorado Springs, Co, to Henry and Aristide Perez Templeton. She was the wife of the late Dane Bryant Ebaugh, loving mother of Raven Nicole Baker of Brooklyn, NY, and sister of Elizabeth A. Latham.

Mrs. Ebaugh worked for Bomboy's Homemade Candy for over 15 years. She was an avid reader and gardener and always doted over her plants.

Services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
