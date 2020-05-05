Linda Ellen Rose
1954 - 2020
Linda Ellen Rose, 66, formerly of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy, PA. Born on January 10, 1954, in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Frank Rose Sr. and Helen Alpha Rose.

Linda worked as a medical claims adjuster for many years before retiring. She enjoyed watching the Baltimore Ravens and spending time at the beach and at the Lake Summerset campground on the Eastern Shore. Linda loved her church and faith. Singing karaoke was one of her favorite pastimes, and she loved her classic rock music. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving her are sons: Scott, Daniel, and David, and grandchildren: Allie, Caitlyn, Carson, Dylan, and Camryn.

Services and interment are private.

Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
