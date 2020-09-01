Linda Enlow

Linda Sue "Lynn" Enlow (nee Diegel), 70, of Abingdon, MD, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2020 in her home. Beloved wife of 48 years to Harry "Craig" Enlow; Devoted mother of Darrin, Dana, & Lawrence "Todd" (Jaime); Loving grandmother of Matthew, Natalie, Morgan, & Collin; Cherished daughter of the late Albert & Rachel Diegel; Dear sister of Garrison "Gary" Diegel (Gail) & Sandra "Sandy" Johnson, & sister-in-law of Sondra Thornburg (Don). Lynn is also survived by 4 nieces, several aunts & uncles, & countless cousins. A Celebration of Life service will be held outside of the Walker Chapel at Mountain Christian Church, 1824 Mountain Road in Joppa, MD, on Saturday, September 12 @ 10am (rain or shine). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice
, continuing Lynn's warm & giving spirit