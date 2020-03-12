|
|
Linda Louise Bearg Flanagan, 70, of Columbia, Maryland, passed away on March 6, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Bearg of Portland, OR, brother Larry Bearg (and wife Pam) of Star, ID; her children, Sean Bearg Flanagan (and wife Karen) of Boston, MA, Kevin Bearg Flanagan of Boston, MA; and six nieces and nephews.
Linda was the daughter of the late Richard and Hildegarde Bearg and the wife of the late John Charles "Jack" Flanagan. Born in 1950 in Minneapolis, MN, and raised in Boise, Linda graduated from Capital High School and acquired her B.S. and M.S. in Speech Pathology and Audiology at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT. She also acquired a master's degree from Johns Hopkins in Technology for Educators in the 1980s and met the requirements for certification in Administration and Supervision in the early 1990s.
Linda began her career as a speech-language pathologist in the Los Angeles City School System in 1972 and later worked in Atlanta, GA, and then spent the last 34 years of her working career in the Howard County Public School System in Maryland. From 1999-2014 Linda served as an Instructional Facilitator in the Department of Special Education.
Linda met her husband, Jack, in Los Angeles. They were married in 1976 and moved to Columbia, MD in 1980. Beloved sons, Sean and Kevin, were born in 1986 and 1992 respectively.
A fantastic athlete, Linda played softball for many years before realizing tennis was her favorite. Linda was proud of her tennis career, playing in college and then playing competitively wherever she lived. She was ranked in the Intermountain Tennis Association as well as the Mid-Atlantic Tennis Association in both singles and doubles. Linda often adventured across the country to attend professional tournaments. Her passion for the sport left a lasting impression on everyone she shared it with.
Linda was dearly loved, and will be remembered as a caring and kind person who worked and played well with others; someone who helped children improve their communication skills; someone who served as a supportive and effective leader in the Howard County School System; and someone who continues to be a tremendous role model to her sons, and all others who knew her.
Funeral services will be private. Donations in Linda's memory can be made to the Idaho Youth Ranch.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2020