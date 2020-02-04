Home

Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
Linda G. Curtis-Reitenauer

Linda G. Curtis-Reitenauer
On January 31, 2020, Linda G., (nee Larkin), beloved wife of Raymond A. Reitenauer, Jr., devoted mother of Justin Curtis and wife Suzanne, Tracy Reitenauer and wife Michele, Randy Reitenauer and wife Lori, Ray Reitenauer, III and wife Vicki; also survived by 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins; sister of John Larkin, Mark Larkin and wife Karen and Tom Larkin and wife Linda.

Funeral services will be held at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. on Thursday, 11:00 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or BARCS.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 4, 2020
