Linda Margaret (Hedrick) Gascon, Frankfort, WV, 71, formerly of Delta, died September 6, 2019. She was the wife of the late George W. Gascon, Sr, who passed away May 15, 2015, two months shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. Linda was born in Hinton, WV, on May, 10, 1948 to the late Dewey M. and Elva P. (Wheeling) Hedrick. She loved making cards, collecting recipes and spending time with her family. Linda is survived by her son, George, Jr. and his wife, Tina, of Street, MD.; her daughter, Laura Winemiller and her husband, Brian of Delta, PA; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, John M. Hedrick, and sisters, Gladys M. Paulin and Helen M. Rineholt; and many nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by a sister, Dorthy M. Johnson.
Services were held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the Delta Church of the Nazarene with her dear friend from WV, Reverend Glenn Thaxton officiating. Burial was in Slateville Cemetery. A viewing was held at Harkins Funeral Home, Delta, PA.
Her family would appreciate memorial contributions made by check payable to General Treasurer, Nazarene Compassionate Ministries at Global Treasury Services, Church of the Nazarene, PO Box 843116, Kansas City, MO 64184-3116. Giving code ACM1187 For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019