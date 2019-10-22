|
Baltimore – Linda Graham, 77, died Oct. 18, 2019, in Perry Hall of complications from a brain tumor.
Graham led an active life that took her all around the world even as she loved curling up with a book and cup of tea at home. She was born April 1, 1942, in Newport, Rhode Island, to Capt. Selwyn H. Graham and Jean "Terry" Akeson Graham.
The first of their four children, she spent her early years just outside Boston as her father served in the U.S. Navy and then worked in construction. The Korean War brought her father back to duty and began years of the family moving, first to California, and then to Sri Lanka, where Capt. Graham served as a military attaché. When the Grahams returned to the U.S., they lived briefly on Cape Cod, then moved back to California.
Despite the moves, Linda excelled academically and developed her love for reading while becoming an avid and skilled tennis player. She came to Baltimore to attend Goucher College. Here she met her first husband, Charles Harry and married him in 1959. Their first child, Elizabeth Akeson Harry, now Lise Waring, was born in 1960; and followed by Nathalie Almeda Harry, now Smith, in 1961 and David Charles Selwyn Harry in 1963.
Her family was raised practically and taught to think critically and independently. Graham knitted mittens and sweaters and made bread and soups, volunteered at schools, taught Sunday school at Baltimore's First Unitarian Church, and canvassed for the Third District Citizens for Good Government. When she and Charles Harry divorced in 1977, she entered the work force, settling in as a property insurance underwriter at The Hartford's office in Towson.
In the mid-1980s, Graham renewed her travels with a trip to Cornwall in England. She and her second husband, Laurence M. Bearse, whom she married in 1992, visited central Europe, France and Egypt, and Graham continued her journeys after his death in 2006. Many of her trips were taken with Road Scholar, including a tour of the former Soviet republics in central Asia. In her early 70s, she rode in a hot air balloon over Cappadocia in Turkey.
Throughout her life, Graham continued her education. She earned two degrees in humanities from Johns Hopkins University; her bachelor's in 1986, and her master's in 2012, at age 70.
Graham played tennis for 65 years, most recently with friends in Baltimore County until the day she was hospitalized last summer. She loved music and theater, attending Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Center Stage productions in Baltimore as well as shows on Broadway and in London.
She was frequently joined by her grandchildren when traveling. She took them on trips to Costa Rica, Bryce Canyon, Yosemite and beyond, encouraging their interests and passions and reveling in their accomplishments.
Graham was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Susan Graham, and husbands Charles Harry and Laurence M. Bearse. She is survived by her children: Lise Waring and her husband, Samuel Waring, of Austin, Texas; Nathalie Smith and her husband, Matt Smith, of Bel Air; and David Harry and his partner, Janice Matthews, of Cornish, Maine; as well as grandchildren Tasha Criss and her husband, Jimmy, of Houston; Alyksandr Waring of Austin, Texas; Kelly DeLuca and her husband, Thomas DeLuca, of Forest Hill; Lilly Smith of Rochester, New York; and Mathias Jacob Smith, of Bel Air; and two great grandchildren, Sofia and Wyatt DeLuca of Forest Hill. Also surviving Graham are two brothers, Steven John Graham and family of Mill Valley, California; and Peter K. Graham and family of Novato, California.
Memorial arrangements have not been made, but Graham's family requests anyone wishing to honor her memory do so with a donation to their local library or Baltimore's Enoch Pratt Free Library; or to museums including the American Visionary Art Museum.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2019