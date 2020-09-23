On September 21, 2020, Linda (Rosenfield) Halpert passed away. Linda was the daughter of the late Rose and Ralph Rosenfield, beloved wife of Burton Halpert, mother of Marci Fisher, grandmother of Gabriel and Evie Fisher, sister of the late Martin Rosenfield, cherished Aunt of Bambi (Bennett) Zinman, Mandi Love, Alice-Jane Pell, Jasmine-Rae Love, and Sophie Zinman; daughter-in-law of Lucille Goldberg and the late Nathan 'Sweets" Goldberg. Linda was beloved and adored by generations of Rosenfield, Hankin & Goldberg cousins as well as a multitude of adoring and dedicated friends.



Linda had a celebrated career as a 5th grade teacher at The Park School where teachers, staff and students were inspired daily by her care, love, and positivity.



She touched so many people in her life: family, friends and co-workers with her zeal, her love of life, and the goodness and kindness that simply radiated from her. Her impact continues to inspire our family and our community.



Donations can be made to "The Linda Halpert Financial Assistance Fund" at The Park School of Baltimore, 2425 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.



Virtual funeral services will be held Thursday, September 24 at 12 pm. Please see Levinson's website for details.



