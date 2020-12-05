Linda Hambleton Panitz, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at the age of 81. Linda lived a life of joy and meaning drawn from love of family, close friends, her city, and the many social and artistic ventures to which she devoted substantial time and resources. She was a giver.



She is survived by her large and loving family: her children, Caroline Watts (Michael Nakkula), Anne Watts (John Lewis) and Jonathan Watts (Naomi Takasawa); siblings Susan Hambleton, Edward (Gail) Hambleton and Mark Hambleton (Margaret Cyzeski); brother-in-law, Ken Buhler); her five devoted grandchildren, three nephews, and two nieces. She also leaves her dear step-children, Susan Fillion (Tom Fillion), Amy Panitz, Polly Panitz (Allen Joseph), Tom Panitz (Jennifer Barth), and ten loving step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her adored husband, Stanley Panitz; siblings, Anne Hambleton and Mary Hambleton; and parents, T. Edward and Caroline Hambleton, and stepmother Merrell Hambleton. The family is deeply indebted to Team Linda, the devoted and extraordinary caregiving angels who gave her a life of comfort and warmth in her home through to the time of her death.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral St, Baltimore, MD 21201.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store