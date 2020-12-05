1/1
Linda Hambleton Panitz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Hambleton Panitz, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at the age of 81. Linda lived a life of joy and meaning drawn from love of family, close friends, her city, and the many social and artistic ventures to which she devoted substantial time and resources. She was a giver.

She is survived by her large and loving family: her children, Caroline Watts (Michael Nakkula), Anne Watts (John Lewis) and Jonathan Watts (Naomi Takasawa); siblings Susan Hambleton, Edward (Gail) Hambleton and Mark Hambleton (Margaret Cyzeski); brother-in-law, Ken Buhler); her five devoted grandchildren, three nephews, and two nieces. She also leaves her dear step-children, Susan Fillion (Tom Fillion), Amy Panitz, Polly Panitz (Allen Joseph), Tom Panitz (Jennifer Barth), and ten loving step-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her adored husband, Stanley Panitz; siblings, Anne Hambleton and Mary Hambleton; and parents, T. Edward and Caroline Hambleton, and stepmother Merrell Hambleton. The family is deeply indebted to Team Linda, the devoted and extraordinary caregiving angels who gave her a life of comfort and warmth in her home through to the time of her death.

Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral St, Baltimore, MD 21201.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved