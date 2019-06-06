Linda Lee Harness, 54, of Ponte Vedra Beach FL, passed away June 1, 2019. She was born in Baltimore, MD on March 6, 1965. Linda graduated with a Communications Degree from the University of Maryland University College while living in Brussels, Belgium.She was married to Christopher D Harness on July 18, 1987 and lived in many locations worldwide while he served in the US Air Force. In 2014, they selected northern Florida to settle down after leaving the service where she worked as a Realtor for Coldwell Banker Premier Properties. She was the Associate Teaching Director for her local Community Bible Study Chapter and had a passion for the all things to do with beach, gardening and most importantly her family.She Is survived by her two sons: Joshua and Connor, her daughter, Rebecca, her two adorable granddaughters: Hope and Serenity, her brother John Gotcher and her sister, Karen Young.Visitation will be at 5:30 - 7:30 PM, 10 June at Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens. The Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM, 11 June at The Church of Eleven 22 Arlington Campus and the gravesite service will be at 2:30PM, 11 June at Jacksonville National Cemetery.To leave and online condolence to the family, please visit our website at Published in Baltimore Sun from June 6 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary