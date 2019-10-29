|
|
On Saturday October 26, 2019 Linda Jean Panzer née Sutherland, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Born February 22, 1949 in Baltimore, Maryland, she married her high school sweetheart and only love, Thomas W. Panzer in June of 1968, who preceded her in death in 1991.
Linda Jean worked as dental insurance claims adjuster. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. In her spare time she loved crafting, especially making various festive wreaths for friends and her family, refinishing furniture and floral arranging. Her other passion was donating her time to local children foundations that she was personally motivated to help.
Linda Jean Panzer is survived by her children Kimberly and Duke Taylor, Julie and Rodney Scardina, and Thomas W. and Maria Panzer. She was an amazing Nano to Gabby, George, Gracie, Sadie, Tommy, and Dylan. Linda Jean is survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. All whom she loved and cherished deeply.
Please join us in remembering her life on Wednesday, 10/30/2019, with visiting from 10 am to 11am, funeral services will begin at 11 am at E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, 11750 Belair Road Kingsville, MD 21087. Burial to immediately follow at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of followers please donate to The Demi Foundation in Mrs. Panzer's name. Donations can be sent to "The Demi Founation", P.O. Box 413, Perry Hall, MD 21128 or electronically at "PayPal.Me/demifoundation".
Linda Jean's family will have a "Celebration of Life" to be held at a later date at her family home in Kingsville. Information will be announced by the family in the near future about the date and time.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 29, 2019