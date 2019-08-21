Home

Linda Joanne Crouse

Linda Joanne Crouse Notice
Linda Joanne Crouse, age 66, of Edgewood, MD passed away on August 13, 2019 at Gilchrist Hospice in Towson, MD. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, she was the daughter of Edgar Allen and Macie Annabelle (McCoy) Mull. She was a member of Maple View Baptist Church. Linda was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who adored her family. A matriarch that will be truly missed.

Mrs. Crouse is survived by her husband, Roger Dale Crouse Sr.; son, Roger Dale Crouse Jr. and wife Holly, daughter, Sherry Reeves Dean and husband William; grandchildren, Zachary Reeves and wife Gabriela, Savannah Dean, Camryn, Kendall, Brooklyn, Mackenzie, Colton, Preston and Bryson Crouse; sisters, Helen Tucker and Rita Mull, sister in law, Betty Mull; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Sylvia and Nita Mull; brothers Kenneth, Donald and Jerry Mull.

A celebration of life for Mrs. Crouse will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2019
