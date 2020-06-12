Linda Kay Boatwright, nee Waldrop, passed away from cancer on June 7, 2020. Linda was born May 24, 1955 in Ashville, N.C. to Robert and Laura Waldrop. Linda has been a lifelong resident of Dundalk/ Eastpoint. She has been married to Robert Boatwright for 29 years. Linda was pre-deceased by her brother Michael Waldrop in 2005, her sister Sandra Zeman in 2010, her brother Brian Waldrop in 2018 and her nephew David Harris in 2015. Linda is survived by her husband Robert Boatwright, her sister Beverly Darrow (Michael), brother in law Jeff Zeman (Sandra) and sister in laws Patti Wehner (Mike) and Kathleen Neumen (Tim). She is additionally survived by her cherished nieces and nephews, Shawn Waldrop, Paul Robert Darrow, Samantha Osborne, Kelsey Zeman, Erin Zeman, Kristen Shipley, Jenna Waldrop, Ryan Wehner, Amy Wehner, great nieces Madison Shipley, Ally Shipley, Teresa Rose Wehner and Anastasia Darrow. A memorial service to celebrate Lindas' life will be planned for a later date.



