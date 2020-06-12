Linda K. Boatwright
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Kay Boatwright, nee Waldrop, passed away from cancer on June 7, 2020. Linda was born May 24, 1955 in Ashville, N.C. to Robert and Laura Waldrop. Linda has been a lifelong resident of Dundalk/ Eastpoint. She has been married to Robert Boatwright for 29 years. Linda was pre-deceased by her brother Michael Waldrop in 2005, her sister Sandra Zeman in 2010, her brother Brian Waldrop in 2018 and her nephew David Harris in 2015. Linda is survived by her husband Robert Boatwright, her sister Beverly Darrow (Michael), brother in law Jeff Zeman (Sandra) and sister in laws Patti Wehner (Mike) and Kathleen Neumen (Tim). She is additionally survived by her cherished nieces and nephews, Shawn Waldrop, Paul Robert Darrow, Samantha Osborne, Kelsey Zeman, Erin Zeman, Kristen Shipley, Jenna Waldrop, Ryan Wehner, Amy Wehner, great nieces Madison Shipley, Ally Shipley, Teresa Rose Wehner and Anastasia Darrow. A memorial service to celebrate Lindas' life will be planned for a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 11, 2020
Linda was not only a coworker, she was my friend. I will miss our talks. You will be missed! Rest in peace my friend!
Robin Rivera
Robin Rivera
Coworker
June 11, 2020
Linda was not only my coworker, she was my friend. I will miss our talks. I love you & will miss you very much. Rest in peace my friend!
Robin Rivera
Coworker
June 11, 2020
Linda was not only a coworker, she was my friend. I will miss our talks! Love you & will miss you! Rest in peace my friend !
Robin Rivera
Robin Rivera (Schrum)
Coworker
June 11, 2020
Linda was a great, hard working & caring co-worker. We worked many years together and I will miss her. Rest in peace my friend!
Leslee Gohr
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved