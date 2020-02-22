Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
10:30 AM
Linda Kairys (nee Tumbler), of Los Angeles, CA and Baltimore, MD, passed away on February 20, 2020 at the age of 78. Linda was one of three children born in Baltimore, MD to the late Helen (nee Ecker) and Joseph Tumbler. She attended Western High School, then Goucher College for her undergraduate degree, and California Family Study Center where she earned her Master's in Psychology.

Linda wed Lewis Kairys in the summer of 1963. They lived in Baltimore and Los Angeles, where she practiced as a psychotherapist. She particularly enjoyed helping young women cope with life's stresses. In addition to psychotherapy, Linda was a world class photographer, whose works now reside in many homes on both coasts.

The most important things to Linda were her family and her many friends. She was a fine, caring person and a wonderful wife and mother who will be missed greatly by her family, friends, and countless others she touched over the years. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Lewis Kairys, children, Lauren Kairys Schachtel, Ted Kairys, and Elizabeth (John) Allspaw, siblings, Nancy Mailman and Joseph Tumbler, and six grandchildren.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 23, at 10:30 am. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. In mourning at 1305 Dock Street, Baltimore, MD 21231, Sunday following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
