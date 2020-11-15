1/1
Linda L. Fried
Peacefully at home on November 10, 2020 LINDA L. FRIED (nee Sachse); beloved wife of the late Page G. Fried, III; loving mother of Ricky Fried and his wife Halyna, Laurie King and her husband Jonathan and Tracey Fried-Kasofsky and her husband Glenn; dear sister of Carol Ingersoll, Steve Sachse and his wife Lisa and Doug Sachse and his wife Cindy; adoring grandmother of Tyler, Jack, Paige and Benjamin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Linda's life will be live-streamed on the Lemmon Funeral Home Facebook page on Monday, November 16 at 1pm. Private Interment in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Linda's memory may be made to (Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation - on line donations - www.defeatdipg.org, check donations mailed to: PO Box 34277, Bethesda, MD 20827). A guest book will be available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
will be live-streamed on the Lemmon Funeral Home Facebook
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Bernard Koenig
November 14, 2020
In loving memory of our sweet, beautiful niece!
Bernard & Ann Koenig
Family
November 14, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Colleen Buseck
November 14, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Jennifer Higgins
November 13, 2020
Sachse Family, circa ~2013
The world really was a better place with you in it, Linda. We'll love and miss you forever!
Cindy Sachse
Family
November 13, 2020
Autumnal Memories Wreath
Cindy Sachse
