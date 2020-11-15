Peacefully at home on November 10, 2020 LINDA L. FRIED (nee Sachse); beloved wife of the late Page G. Fried, III; loving mother of Ricky Fried and his wife Halyna, Laurie King and her husband Jonathan and Tracey Fried-Kasofsky and her husband Glenn; dear sister of Carol Ingersoll, Steve Sachse and his wife Lisa and Doug Sachse and his wife Cindy; adoring grandmother of Tyler, Jack, Paige and Benjamin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to current circumstances, a Celebration of Linda's life will be live-streamed on the Lemmon Funeral Home Facebook page on Monday, November 16 at 1pm. Private Interment in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations in Linda's memory may be made to (Michael Mosier Defeat DIPG Foundation - on line donations - www.defeatdipg.org
, check donations mailed to: PO Box 34277, Bethesda, MD 20827). A guest book will be available at