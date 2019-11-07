Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
United Hebrew Cemetery
3901 Washington Blvd
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:30 PM - 7:00 PM
2 Ice Pond Court
Baltimore, MD
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
2 Ice Pond Court
Baltimore, MD
Linda L. Fruman of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the age of 79. She is survived by her children Jason (Tami) Fruman, Brian (Lara) Fruman, and Darren Fruman, grandchildren, Brooke, Amanda, Rebecca, Carson, Max, and Sarah Fruman. She was predeceased by her husband, Alan Burke Fruman.

Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery - 3901 Washington Blvd, on Thursday, November 7, at 1 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, 40 Stirrup Ct, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 2 Ice Pond Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, beginning at 2:30pm with a service at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 7, 2019
