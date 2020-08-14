Linda L. (Sadler) Hash, 77, passed away at her home, February 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving children and the love of her life Jack Grafton of Bel Air, MD. She was the beloved mother of 5 children: Joe Garcia of Forest Hill MD, Lisa Brenner and husband Jimmy of Whiteford MD, Lynn Hill and husband Kevin of Darlington MD, Angela Rando and husband Russell of Perryville MD and Robert Hash of Bel Air MD; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



Ms. Hash was born June 24, 1942 in Delta PA, to the late Robert K. and Anna M (Maxwell) Sadler. She was the sister of the late Carole R. Haggerty, of Joppa MD and Daniel K. Sadler of Oviedo, FL. She was raised in Northern Harford County and graduated from North Harford High School in 1962.



Ms. Hash fought cancer for 10 years with a smile on her face and a hello to everyone she met. When asked how she was, she would say "I am good and God is great" with a thumbs up. Everyone was her friend; she would help them whenever they needed her. She loved making fudge, baking cakes and giving them to her friends and neighbors. She never met a stranger and would befriend people in the strangest places and instantly become their friend for years to come.



Ms. Hash held different positions throughout her life but found her calling at John Archer School a school for children with special needs, she was a Para Educator and loved working with the children and their families. Ms. Hash would be asked to provide respite care beyond school hours and through this she quickly became a member of these families.



A Celebration of Life Services Luncheon will be held at Deer Creek Overlook at the 4H Camp Rock State Park 6 Cherry Hill Road, Street, Maryland 21154 on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm, this facility is air conditioned and large enough that we can socially distant ourselves. We encourage people to wear mask however you are not required to do so. We will have hand sanitizing stations around the hall. Bathrooms are available. We encourage families to sit together. Family Visitation will take place after the services. If you have any further questions please call 443-807-9295 or 443-643-8626.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store