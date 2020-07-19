On Tuesday, July 15, 2020 Linda Lee (nee Weber) Hanzsche, of Lutherville, MD, age 72. Beloved wife of the late Edward Hanzsche, IV; devoted mother of Mark Daniel Hanzsche and his wife Judith; proud grandmother of Daniel and Allie Hanzsche; dear sister of Ray Weber and his wife Glenda.
A Graveside Service will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, July 20 beginning at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please remember Linda with memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
.