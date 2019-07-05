|
Linda Lee Meinert, age 76, of Aberdeen, MD, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. She is the daughter of William E. Gough and Eleanor Gough of Chicago, Illinois. She was a devoted housewife and mother. She adored the simple pleasures of life, including flowers, riding her bicycle, baking, and music. She will be remembered as a person who could always find a smile no matter the many adversities she faced in life.
She is survived by her children, Russell Edward Meinert and his wife, Sheri of Cary, NC, Debra Ann Meinert and husband, Wimpy of Radcliffe, KY, and Susan Kay Meinert and husband, Terry of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the Meinert Family requests that contributions be made payable to the "Susquehanna Ward" with a notation in the memo "Fast Offering Fund" and mailed to Bishop Steven H. Bullock, 2554 Flora Meadows Dr., Forrest Hill, MD 21050-1411.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 5, 2019