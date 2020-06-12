Linda Lee Miller, age 75, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on June 7, 2020 at her home. Born in Churchville, Maryland, she was the daughter of William and Marie (Testerman) Weaver. She was a volunteer for Chesapeake Cancer Alliance and was a member of the Bel Air Church of the Nazarene. She was a 19-year heart transplant survivor and loved being homemaker to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed shopping and traveling to the beach.
Linda is survived by her husband George Miller; sons, Christopher Brian Miller (Kera) and Michael William Moxley, Sr. (Julie); grandchildren, Callie Miller, Sienna Miller, Michael William Moxley,Jr., Dr. Meaghan Moxley and Ashley Busch; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy Dennis and Teresa Anderson.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bel Air Church of the Nazarene, 2430 Conowingo Road, Bel Air, MD 21015 or to the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.