|
|
Linda Leigh Tyler, age 70, of Bel Air, MD passed away on September 20, 2019 at Seasons Hospice at Franklin Square in Rosedale, MD. Born in Churchville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Clara (Mitchell) Crytser. She was an RN supervisor at Perry Point, but started her career at Fallston General Hospital. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Bel Air American Legion and enjoyed music, especially the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, enjoyed her time shopping, going to the beach and loved her cats.
Mrs. Tyler is survived by her husband, Vernon Tyler; daughter, Alexandra Tyler; brother, Robert Crytser and sister M. Jean Raeke.
In addition to her parents she was proceeded in death by her sister, Bonnie Crytser.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm Services will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may make contributions to: Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019