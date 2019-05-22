|
|
On May 21, 2019 Linda Lewis Siglin beloved wife of Milton Morris Siglin; dear mother of Darrell K. Hughes, Caitlin H. Duckwall (James R.), Amy T. Vass (Don), Kristin M. Sullivan and the late James M. Siglin (Kathleen); dear grandmother of Kendall, Brian and Christine Hughes, Logan and Noah Duckwall, Christopher Wolverton, Stephanie and James Siglin, Boyce and Quinn Vass and Michaela, Isabell and Thomas Sullivan; sister of Jane Blanchard; sister-in-law of Allen and Donald Siglin. Also survived by two great grandchildren. Friends may call at Grace United Methodist Church 5407 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21210 on Saturday from 1-2 PM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to Grace United Methodist Church. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 22, 2019