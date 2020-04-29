Home

Linda Louise Bushell-English

Linda Louise Bushell-English Notice
Linda Louise Bushell-English, age 60, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away on April 23, 2020 at her home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of Patricia Ann (Marowski) and the late John Allen Bushell and wife of Glenn English. She worked at Johns Hopkins for over 40 years. Linda received her BS in Business Administration from UMUC in 2016 and her MBA in 2018.

In addition to her husband, Linda is survived by her child, Marco (Ashley) English and step-daughter, Linda Buratt.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Allen Bushell Jr.

Contributions may be made to Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, if desired.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2020
