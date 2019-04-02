|
|
On March 31, 2019, Linda M. Walck (nee Bogarty); beloved wife of Robert "Bob" J. Walck, Sr.; devoted mother of Robert J. Walck, Jr. and John W. Walck; loving grandmother of Nathan, Audrey, Marcus and Destiny Walck; dear sister of Sharon Jorworski. Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Wednesday 3-5 & 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Thursday 10:00 a.m. at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 9833 Harford Rd., Parkville MD 21234. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to of Maryland, 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium MD 21093. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2019