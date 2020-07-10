On Sunday, July 5, 2020, Linda Marie Broadwater, aka, (Lin, Linny, Mom or Grammy), of Forest Hill, MD, age 71, daughter of the late Ollie P. and Norma C. Tanner, Wife, Mother, Daughter, Grandmother and Sister, passed away with her family by her side. Linda will be forever remembered by her loving husband Ronald L. Broadwater, forever loved and dearly missed by her Daughter, Colleen Marie and Son-in-Law Vincent Fino, Grandchildren Caitlyn Marie Fino and Matthew Vincent Fino, Stepdaughter Rhonda Newbert and StepGrandson Benjamin Newbert and Stepson Jeffrey Broadwater.
She will forever be cherished by her sisters, Deborah Tanner Lavoine, Katharine A. Ayd, Karen A. Deters, Kelly M. Hovermill, Christina R. Bennett and Brother Mark Wholey and their families. Linda will be remembered by her numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and dearest friends. Linda devoted her life to her family and her career. She was dedicated to her chosen profession working alongside her dear friends Robert and Vivian Goldstein, and many more dear coworkers who were like family to her, for almost four decades at Maryland Sound Industries (MSI).
She spent numerous hours watching her grandchildren and family members on the baseball, soccer and volleyball fields, school functions and events, which she considered treasured time. She cherished and spent quality time vacationing in Myrtle Beach, SC, with her family, where you could always find her relaxing with a good book by the pool or sitting by the ocean. During Linda's teenage years, she was heavily active and involved in the Dundalk Cadets Drum and Bugle Corp where she earned the title of Miss March of Champions. She also earned the Miss Baseball 1966 title for the local recreation program. She enjoyed a lifetime of bowling in many leagues and tournaments with her daughter and sisters, where she earned numerous achievements. Linda was an enthusiastic and loyal Orioles and Ravens fan and you could always count on her to wear her jersey and cheer on her favorite team. She also enjoyed country drives, planting flowers and gardening, trying her luck at the casino and fishing with her husband across many Maryland lakes and reservoirs. Linda will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Linda dedicated her life to her family and treasured her role as Wife, Mom and Grammy. She leaves behind many beautiful memories that will live in our hearts forever.
A Burial Service in memory of Linda will be held at the family plot at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens, located in Middle River, Maryland. Date to be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Linda's memory to: Cancer LifeNet at the Kaufman Cancer Center, Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, Maryland 21014-4324, www.uchfoundation.org/make-a-gift,
or to Gilchrist, Home/Hospice Care Center, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031, www.gichristcares.org
.