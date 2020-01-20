|
On January 17, 2020, Linda Marie Stansbury (née DeCosmo), beloved wife of the late Howard Silvan Stansbury, Jr.; devoted mother of David H. Stansbury (Beverly), Howard Silvan "Bo" Stansbury III (Kim), Pat Stansbury (Dixie), and Ruthie Wickline; grandmother of 10; sister of Joseph Decosmo, and the late Patsy Gach and Raymond DeCosmo.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, January 21, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 10:30 am. Interment to follow in Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's memory may be made to the Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.
Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 20, 2020