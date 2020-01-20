Home

Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Linda Marie Stansbury


1950 - 2020
Linda Marie Stansbury Notice
On January 17, 2020, Linda Marie Stansbury (née DeCosmo), beloved wife of the late Howard Silvan Stansbury, Jr.; devoted mother of David H. Stansbury (Beverly), Howard Silvan "Bo" Stansbury III (Kim), Pat Stansbury (Dixie), and Ruthie Wickline; grandmother of 10; sister of Joseph Decosmo, and the late Patsy Gach and Raymond DeCosmo.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, January 21, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 10:30 am. Interment to follow in Druid Ridge Cemetery, Pikesville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's memory may be made to the Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 20, 2020
