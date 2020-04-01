|
Linda May Quinn, age 68, of Edgewood, MD passed away March 23, 2020; beloved wife of Daniel M. Quinn, devoted mother of Daniel C. Quinn. Also survived by a sister, Janice Eckles, a brother, Tom Holter, and many nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late George and Virginia Holter. She was preceded in death by 1 brother and 2 sisters. A Celebration of Linda's life will be scheduled at a later date. A Gofundme has been created to help the family with end of life expenses. The link is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funds-for-linda-quinn039s-family
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2020