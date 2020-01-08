Home

Reisterstown United Methodist
246 Main St
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Linda Miller


1955 - 2020
Linda Karick Miller was born in Boulder, Colorado on August 5th, 1955. She entered Heaven's gates on December 8th, 2019.

From an early age, anything that Linda set her mind to doing, she did so with steadfast commitment. Whether it was her efforts in church, at school, or being a sister, Linda selflessly committed her time and talents to helping others. Her personality naturally lent itself to pursue her career as an educator.

Linda taught, tutored, aided, and befriended countless numbers of students over her long career in Baltimore County Public Schools.  Linda shared her love of mathematics and life with anyone she came across. Her affinity for metal exercise was not limited to work, but also to fun. She often played trivia, computer games and cards with friends.

Linda's committed, selfless, loving, and caring attitude was emphasized in her accomplishments as a wife and mother. Linda is survived by her beloved son Patrick Miller, her father Francis S. Karick, her siblings: Robert D. Karick, David D. Karick and Nina F. McGrath, and countless friends and loved ones.

In one way or another, Linda's kindness and love touched each and every person throughout her life. Her family, faith and friends have lives that are truly enriched because of their involvement in hers.

A service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, December 14th, 2019, at 11:30am at Reisterstown United Methodist Church, 246 Main St, Reisterstown, MD, 21136.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020
