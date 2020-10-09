1/1
Linda N. Grimes
Linda "Busha" passed away on 9/29/20, at the age of 73, from chronic health conditions. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Josephine (Markowski) Niederwemmer, son Eugene and daughter Linda Leigh. Linda is survived by her daughter Janelle Myers (Andrew) and grandchildren Glenn, Connor, Kenzington and Brogan. Linda also leaves behind her brother Walter Niederwemmer (Mary) in FL and sister Eileen Gann (John) in MO, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda was proud of her long and successful career with the Harford County Boys & Girls Club. She enjoyed reading, bird watching, gardening, and playing online games with her friends. Linda's favorite past times were getting pedicures with her grandson Glenn and relaxing poolside.

Linda was known for giving, so it is no surprise she donated her body to the State Anatomy Board for research. A small family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Linda was immensely proud of her involvement with Pathfinders for Autism. In leu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made to pathfindersforautism.org, in her honor.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2020.
