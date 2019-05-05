Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
On Saturday, April 06, 2019, Linda S. Seifert (nee Schabdach) joined her husband, the late John Raymond Seifert, Sr; a graduate of Mount Saint Agnes High School in 1950 and Villa Julie in 1951. She is survived by her children; John R. Seifert, Jr., Michael J. Seifert, Laura Seifert Denmark (Gary) and David D. Seifert (Kimberly, nee Legg) and grandchildren Daniel W. Denmark (Mindy) and Hannah D. Nevil (James), Nicholas S. Seifert, J. Carter Seifert, and the late Madeline J. "Maddie" Seifert. A Memorial Mass will be offered at Immaculate Conception, 200 Ware Avenue, Towson, MD, 21204 on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 10 AM. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made to the Maryland SPCA, Development Office, 3300 Falls Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211. Arrangements by Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2019
