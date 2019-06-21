Services Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson 1050 York Road Towson , MD 21204 (410) 823-1700 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson 1050 York Road Towson , MD 21204 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Pickersgill Retirement Community Interment 2:00 PM Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens Resources More Obituaries for Linda Sennott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Linda Sennott

1910 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Linda Adelaide Sennott, of Baltimore MD, died at her apartment in the Pickersgill Retirement Community, Towson MD, June 5th. She would have been 109 years old July 25th. Linda (Addie) is survived by her son James Waldron Sennott, of St Petersburg FL; four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Waldron M. Sennott, who passed in 2016 at age 106 after 78 years of marriage, her mother Linda Stanley, her father Edward Stanley of South Coventry, CT, and son Roger Stanley Sennott of San Diego CA.



She was born in South Coventry, CT July 25, 1910 to Linda and Edward Stanley. She grew up in South Coventry and attended Windham high school, where she was the valedictorian of her 1927 graduation class. She then attended Eastern Connecticut State (Normal) University in Willimantic CT, graduating first in her class.



Addie went on to Stillman School, Wethersfield CT, teaching elementary grades for several years. With her first job earnings she paid for singing lessons which complemented her continuing love of the piano.



During the summer of 1929 Addie decided to try her hand at girl scout counseling at Camp Mohawk, Litchfield CT. Addie would also be playing piano in the dining hall. Thus began the love of her life: "Wally of the Kitchen" awaited her.



After a long courtship during which Wally completed Colgate University and Harvard Medical School, Addie and Wally were married on January 9, 1938. There followed many moves as they transferred from station to station in the US Public Health Service (USPHS), their longest assignment being Staten Island NY from 1943 to 1958. Their first son, Jim, arrived January 27, 1942, Cleveland OH. Their son Roger was born July 20, 1944 in Staten Island NY. While in Staten Island Addie was very active in the First Presbyterian Church, where she played piano and sang in the choir.



Throughout their marriage Addie played a major role in financial planning, a talent which served the family well over the years. In 1948 they finally bought their own home, where Addie spent many hours working on the grounds and nurturing her beautiful rose garden.



Soon after WWII she and Wally were encouraged to make a summer visit to Martha's Vineyard Island. Thus began a lifelong adventure on the sand dunes facing Vineyard Sound. For a refined and well educated woman the somewhat primitive conditions of their newly built cottage might have been a discouragement, but over the years this modest cottage came to have all the comforts of home.



In 1958 they moved to Baltimore for a final tour with the USPHS, Wyman Park. Addie continued her gardening interests, and made many new friends both at the hospital station and at Babcock Presbyterian Church. She also enjoyed the frequent visits of her sons Jim and Roger, and her grandchildren.



During the '70's and '80's Addie and Wally were frequent travelers with their friends Billy and Dr. Fred Thing, in Europe, England, New Zealand and, during winter seasons in Phoenix Az.



As they each approached their 100th year, after many years in their beautiful Collinsdale Rd. home, they decided it was about time to move into an independent living facility, the Pickersgill Retirement Community, Townson MD.



She will be long remembered for her warmth and grace, her strength, and her concern for others. Her loving presence will be missed.



Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Friday, from 5 to 7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at the Pickersgill Retirement Community on Saturday at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Babcock Presbyterian Church, 8240 Loch Raven Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21286. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices