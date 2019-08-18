|
|
On August 15, 2019, Linda L. Stack, (nee Hetrick) beloved wife of the late Michael J. Stack, devoted mother of Holley Stack & John Stack and his wife Megan, loving grandmother of Kylie Goldman, Gavin Goldman, Elianna Stack, Genevieve Stack and Graham Stack.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc., 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Monday 5-7 PM. A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday 10AM at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to: helpguide.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019