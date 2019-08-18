Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Stack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Stack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Stack Notice
On August 15, 2019, Linda L. Stack, (nee Hetrick) beloved wife of the late Michael J. Stack, devoted mother of Holley Stack & John Stack and his wife Megan, loving grandmother of Kylie Goldman, Gavin Goldman, Elianna Stack, Genevieve Stack and Graham Stack.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc., 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Monday 5-7 PM. A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday 10AM at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to: helpguide.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now