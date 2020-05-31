Linda Vocci
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Vocci 60, of Cumberland, MD died on May 17 at the UPMC Western Maryland Hospital. Linda was born on March 15, 1960 to Nicholas and Karen Boland at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. Linda worked in sales and customer service. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and her children and is survived by her sons Richard Lee Lloyd III, David Nicholas Lloyd and her father Nicholas Boland. There will be a gravesite service at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Rosedale Maryland. The family requests that donations be made to the Maryland Food Bank in her name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved