Linda Vocci 60, of Cumberland, MD died on May 17 at the UPMC Western Maryland Hospital. Linda was born on March 15, 1960 to Nicholas and Karen Boland at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. Linda worked in sales and customer service. Linda enjoyed spending time with her family and her children and is survived by her sons Richard Lee Lloyd III, David Nicholas Lloyd and her father Nicholas Boland. There will be a gravesite service at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery in Rosedale Maryland. The family requests that donations be made to the Maryland Food Bank in her name.



