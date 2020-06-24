Linwood A. Clarke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linwood's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 21, 2020, Linwood A. Clarke, beloved husband of Dorothy L. Clarke (nee Noel), devoted father of Stewart Clarke and his wife Michele, Hanna Brookes, and the late Terry Clarke, loving grandfather of Shane, Cierra, Samantha, Cynthia, Tyler, Clay, and Noel, loving great-grandfather of Branson, Adalyn, Audree, Blaire, Easton, Harper, Isabella, and Avery, dear brother of Vincent, Joe, and the late George Clarke.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Friday 4 -7 PM, due to state regulations on gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building for the visitation period. Face masks are required. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 11AM at the funeral home for the family only. Friends are permitted to assemble on Saturday to process to the cemetery, however due to state regulations only the immediate family will be permitted in the building on Saturday. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved