On June 21, 2020, Linwood A. Clarke, beloved husband of Dorothy L. Clarke (nee Noel), devoted father of Stewart Clarke and his wife Michele, Hanna Brookes, and the late Terry Clarke, loving grandfather of Shane, Cierra, Samantha, Cynthia, Tyler, Clay, and Noel, loving great-grandfather of Branson, Adalyn, Audree, Blaire, Easton, Harper, Isabella, and Avery, dear brother of Vincent, Joe, and the late George Clarke.



Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Friday 4 -7 PM, due to state regulations on gathering size limits, there may be a wait to enter the building for the visitation period. Face masks are required. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 11AM at the funeral home for the family only. Friends are permitted to assemble on Saturday to process to the cemetery, however due to state regulations only the immediate family will be permitted in the building on Saturday. Interment Lakeview Memorial Park.



