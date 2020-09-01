1/
Lionel Butler
Lionel Joseph Butler, 94, Ocean View Delaware, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Survived by the love of his life, Marie Tine Butler; sons, Lionel (Joyce), David (Gail), Mark (Delynn), Thomas (Julie), Jeffrey (Terri); daughters, Kerry Robusto (James), Barbara Dileonardi (Partner Mark Showacre); 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, sisters; Mary Mulhausan (Whitey), Patricia Cerf; numerous nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

"Joe" was born in Baltimore Maryland, and founded L.J. Butler Plumbing and Heating Company, passing the family business to his five sons along with his grandsons.

He entered WWII active service 2/14/44 in the US Navy, served on vessels NTS, Bainbridge, Maryland and US Submarine Base, Pearl Harbor, T.H. He received the Pacific Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon and Victory Medal with an Honorable Discharge as Seamen First Class

Online condolences can be left by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 1, 2020.
