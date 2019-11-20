Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa McKamey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Ann McKamey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Ann McKamey Notice
Lisa Ann McKamey, age 59, of Havre de Grace, Maryland passed away on November 13, 2019 at her home.

Born in Bristol, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Ann (Williman) and the late Jack Hoffman and wife of Dwaynne McKamey. In addition to her mother and husband, Lisa is survived by her daughter, Laurynn (Nikc) Miller of Havre de Grace; three grandchildren, Arlo, Hollis, and Everly Miller; sister, Linda (Kevin) Dwyer; and brother, Paul (Cynthia) Hoffman.

Lisa dedicated her life to her family and opened her home and heart to so many. She always made everyone feel welcomed in her home. She loved making people laugh and entertaining, and always took time to help others. She enjoyed making art in any medium and was an avid gardener.

Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 1-2 pm with a memorial service to follow at 2 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society, 2 Wisconsin Circle, Suite 700, Chevy Chase, MD 20815-7007.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -