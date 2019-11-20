|
Lisa Ann McKamey, age 59, of Havre de Grace, Maryland passed away on November 13, 2019 at her home.
Born in Bristol, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Ann (Williman) and the late Jack Hoffman and wife of Dwaynne McKamey. In addition to her mother and husband, Lisa is survived by her daughter, Laurynn (Nikc) Miller of Havre de Grace; three grandchildren, Arlo, Hollis, and Everly Miller; sister, Linda (Kevin) Dwyer; and brother, Paul (Cynthia) Hoffman.
Lisa dedicated her life to her family and opened her home and heart to so many. She always made everyone feel welcomed in her home. She loved making people laugh and entertaining, and always took time to help others. She enjoyed making art in any medium and was an avid gardener.
Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 1-2 pm with a memorial service to follow at 2 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society, 2 Wisconsin Circle, Suite 700, Chevy Chase, MD 20815-7007.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019