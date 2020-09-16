1/
Lisa Ann Sawyer
On September 5, 2020, Lisa Ann Sawyer (née Finazzo) passed away. She was the beloved daughter of Steve Finazzo and Anita Sachs and her husband John Sachs; devoted sister of Eddie Finazzo and his wife Melody; cherished aunt of Nicholas Finazzo; loving niece of Rose Marie Drury, Wendy Fisher, Connie Pierre, and Sam Finazzo; dear cousin of Nicole Bomhold, Anthony, Pamela, and Matt Cozzi, Alicia Yuen, and Rob and Craig Robinson. Lisa is also survived by her stepdaughters, Kristal, Jessica, Amy, and Britany, and their children, as well as numerous loving extended family members and friends.

Lisa has a Master's Degree in Social Work that she received from University of Maryland at Baltimore College. She worked as a Social Worker at D.S.S. on York Rd., Maryland. Lisa was also a member of the Grace Fellowship Church in Timonium, MD.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, for a Receiving of Friends, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 11am to 1pm, at which time a Memorial Service will begin. Those desiring may make a memorial donation in Lisa's name to an animal charity of your choice. Condolences may be left for the family at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
SEP
19
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
1 entry
September 10, 2020
She was my sister margs best friend very nice person who loved Hahn’s fun
Jerry smith
Acquaintance
