1/
Lisa Connelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 3, 2020 Aloisia "Lisa" Connelly passed away. She was the wife of the late Charles Connelly. Mother of Robert Hafenmair and his companion Elaine, Ted Hafenmair and his wife Darlene, Roland Hafenmair and his wife Michele and Mark Kurtz. Sister of Erich and Peter Hafenmair. Grandmother of six and great grandmother of three. Also survived by multiple nieces, nephews and cousins and her close personal friend, Marlene Riggs.

There will be a celebration of her life at a later date-to be determined. Arrangements by Eline Funeral Home, Reisterstown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved