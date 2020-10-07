On October 3, 2020 Aloisia "Lisa" Connelly passed away. She was the wife of the late Charles Connelly. Mother of Robert Hafenmair and his companion Elaine, Ted Hafenmair and his wife Darlene, Roland Hafenmair and his wife Michele and Mark Kurtz. Sister of Erich and Peter Hafenmair. Grandmother of six and great grandmother of three. Also survived by multiple nieces, nephews and cousins and her close personal friend, Marlene Riggs.



There will be a celebration of her life at a later date-to be determined. Arrangements by Eline Funeral Home, Reisterstown.



