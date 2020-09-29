1/1
Lisa Fay Wright
Lisa Fay Wright, 55, of St. Stephens Church, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.

Ms. Wright was born in 1965, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late Alice Paulette and David Wayne Wright. She was a graduate of Dundalk Senior High School, Class of 1984 and Rappahannock Community College for Business Management and Computer Technology, in addition she studied cosmetology. Ms. Wright was employed as a Tax Accountant, preparer and representative with Liberty Tax in Middle River, Maryland.

Ms. Wright was the most wonderful mother and grandmother ("Nana"). She was a second mother to many, opening her home as a safe place to many children. Ms. Wright loved animals, carousels and soap operas, especially General Hospital. She enjoyed watching NCIS and listening to country music and embodied a "Country Lady". She was a great friend to so many but above all else, her grandchildren were her world.

Surviving are her daughters, Laura McGee (Maurice), Ashley Crispens all of St. Stephens Church, VA, Holli Porak of Middle River, MD, Crystal Alexander of Walkerton, VA; grandchildren, Leah, Amaris, NiAsia, NiSiah, Calique, Corey, NiYonna, Maurice, Jr., Prentis, Jr., and Paris; and her brother David E. Wright of Tappahannock, VA; as well as her special friend, Shilah Webb of Baltimore, MD.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Anania Alicé Rice.

A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, with Rev. C. Steve Melester officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 pm. Interment will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.

In addition to sending any floral tributes, memorial contributions may be made in Lisa's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

Please view obituary and tribute wall at

www.ompsfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1600 Amherst Street
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-6633
