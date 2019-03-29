Lisa Aaron 'Alex' (Wright) Hagy of Edgemere, MD, 37, died unexpectedly March 19, 2019, at Johns Hopkins Bayview due to illness complications. She was born March 21, 1981 in Baltimore, MD; the daughter of Michele (Faulstich) Wagner and Wayne. She is predeceased by her father Paul H Wright Jr.Lisa married her high school sweetheart Scott; they would have celebrated 16 years of marriage this April. A devoted mother to her two sons Kyrian and Nicodemus who were the light of her life.She graduated from Western High School class of 1999 and attended CCBC. Lisa was known for her bubbly personality and a smile that would light up a room. She could be found in the kitchen baking for her Family or enjoying a soak with a good book. She was a great listener and loved spending time with her boys. Lisa was a tenacious worker, up to any and all tasks presented to her. She was employed at Reglas Painting and was thought as one of the Family; Mr Reglas regarded her as a daughter and spoiled her as such.Surviving in addition to her husband and sons, are her mother Michele Wagner and stepfather Wayne, mother-in-law Kathy Hagy and father-in-law Butch; her sister Lauren Bryant, sisters-in-law April Goins and Kim Pritt, brothers-in-law Scott, Jim and Troy and nephews Dominic, Jeremy, Andrew, Manny and Troy Jr. Lisa will be greatly missed by all.A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Our Lady of Hope/St Luke Catholic Church: 1727 Lynch Road, Dundalk MD at 10:00 a.m. A reception to celebrate her life to follow at Costas Inn: 4100 North Pint Blvd. Dundalk, Md 21222. Those who wish to remember Lisa in a special way may make gifts in her memory to the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary