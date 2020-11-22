I am part of the "future generations" Lisa inspired. It is no exaggeration to say that Lisa was the reason I began pursuing what I am studying today. She has always been such an inspiring figure in my life who I hope to emulate some day--she was endlessly hardworking, enthusiastic, kind, and caring toward others. This loss is absolutely crushing and I am praying for her and her family.

Kathryn Luhrman

Acquaintance