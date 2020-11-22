Lisa Marie Alvey (née Decker), loving wife of Spencer and adoring mother of Kellan, passed away the night of November 16th.
Lisa grew up in Baldwin, Maryland and attended Notre Dame Preparatory school where she excelled at math and science. She went on to study at Virginia Tech and received a BS and MS in Civil Engineering - Construction Engineering & Management. After graduation, Lisa began her career at Whiting-Turner as a Project Manager.
Lisa recently celebrated her 25th anniversary with Whiting-Turner and served as a Vice President and the company's Security Facility Officer. Lisa's love and pride for her country drew her to Intelligence Community work where she successfully completed diverse projects for confidential DoD agencies. Lisa was instrumental in furthering the company's Intelligence Community work across the country where she collaborated with many other operating groups. Mentoring and providing guidance to the members of her Whiting-Turner operating group was her greatest passion at work. She genuinely loved each person and her ultimate drive was to see each of them become successful and a leader in their own right.
Lisa cherished opportunities to share knowledge of her experience with students, sparking interest with her love of construction and engineering. She was a lecturer at Virginia Tech and an adjunct professor at Johns Hopkins University. She also spoke at Notre Dame Preparatory School and Jacksonville Elementary School, challenging students to take leaps and not to fear failure.
Lisa was honored by Virginia Tech for career accomplishments and contributions to her profession, her community, and service with two major awards: Outstanding Young Alumni Award (2000) and Academy of Distinguished Alumni (2019). She was deeply proud of her work with the Fort Meade Alliance. As Chair of the Fort Meade Military and Family Committee, Lisa was instrumental an effort to build a Resiliency Campus on Fort Meade to provide support and assistance to the soldiers and their families.
Lisa was engaged in many community activities and professional affiliations: Executive Board of the Fort Meade Alliance, Chair of the Fort Meade Military and Family Committee; Building Congress and exchange Board of Directors; Virginia Tech Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering Alumni Advisory Board Member, Construction Engineering and Management Program Advisory Committee; Accredited Professional – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design; and Design-Build Institute of America Certified Professional.
Among Lisa's abundant collection of accomplishments and titles, there was one she held most dear-mother. No moment was too small to cherish. Her favorite time of the day was snuggling with Kellan, sharing ideas and listening to his animated stories. Lisa wasn't afraid to get her hands dirty as the Den Leader for Kellan's Cub Scout Pack and could be found cheering on the sidelines at each of Kellan's soccer and lacrosse games. Lisa's love and devotion provided the roots for Kellan to grow as she continues to watch over him from above.
Lisa was a pillar of strength. Over the last year, she fought and beat breast cancer with grace and determination. With a deep faith in God, she found hope in the face of setbacks. Even in her darkest moments, she was able to paint color in the lives of those around her. Her life spoke to perseverance in a way that few could match. Lisa was a woman who made an impact. She proved her worth academically, became a leader in a male dominated field, inspired future generations, and loved unconditionally those she held dear.
In addition to her husband, Spencer Alvey and son, Kellan Alvey, Lisa is survived by her parents, Ronald and Antoinette Decker; sister, Joyce Charles; brother, Keith Decker; stepson, Jason Alvey and his wife, Morgan; stepdaughter, Kayla Alvey; and mother-in-law, Betty Alvey. Lisa is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Joseph Spencer Alvey, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fort Meade Alliance, Travis Manion Foundation, or Susan G. Komen.
A memorial service is being planned. No date has been set.
Online condolences may be made at www.evansfuneralchapel.com