Lisa Nobile

Lisa J. Nobile, long time resident of Parkville, lost her battle with cancer on October 20, 2020 at the age of 59. She is survived by her devoted and loving wife/partner of 22 years Christine Koth; her family, Terry Nobile (Susan), Janice Porter (Chip), Michael Nobile (Cheryl), Maureen Gloria (Paul), John Nobile (Keith Webster), Linda Jenkins (John), Melissa Gloria; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lisa was devoted to her career as a radiation technician at the Johns Hopkins Hospital where she worked for 33 years. Her RadOnc family fondly remember Lisa's sense of humor and unique way of bringing levity to the workplace. Her colleagues respected her expertise, commitment to patient care and straight forward communications style.
Lisa loved connecting with people. On any given Friday she could be found laughing and socializing with friends while enjoying an IPA at Racer's Cafe. She will be remembered as generous, dependable and witty with a wry sense of humor. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Her family appreciates the care and support from Dr. Rebecca Stone. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics (https://secure.jhu.edu/form/obgyn
) in Lisa's memory.
Family and friends may honor and celebrate Lisa's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234 on Sunday, 5:00-7:00PM. Family and friends will meet at Evans on Monday at 12:30PM to attend the Graveside Service at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.