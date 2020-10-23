1/
Lisa Nobile
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa J. Nobile, long time resident of Parkville, lost her battle with cancer on October 20, 2020 at the age of 59. She is survived by her devoted and loving wife/partner of 22 years Christine Koth; her family, Terry Nobile (Susan), Janice Porter (Chip), Michael Nobile (Cheryl), Maureen Gloria (Paul), John Nobile (Keith Webster), Linda Jenkins (John), Melissa Gloria; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lisa was devoted to her career as a radiation technician at the Johns Hopkins Hospital where she worked for 33 years. Her RadOnc family fondly remember Lisa's sense of humor and unique way of bringing levity to the workplace. Her colleagues respected her expertise, commitment to patient care and straight forward communications style.

Lisa loved connecting with people. On any given Friday she could be found laughing and socializing with friends while enjoying an IPA at Racer's Cafe. She will be remembered as generous, dependable and witty with a wry sense of humor. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Her family appreciates the care and support from Dr. Rebecca Stone. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics (https://secure.jhu.edu/form/obgyn) in Lisa's memory.

Family and friends may honor and celebrate Lisa's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234 on Sunday, 5:00-7:00PM. Family and friends will meet at Evans on Monday at 12:30PM to attend the Graveside Service at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Gardens of Faith Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 22, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved