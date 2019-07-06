Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel
711 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Chapel
711 Maiden Choice Lane
Catonsville, MD
View Map
Liselotte Johanna Schwab

Liselotte Johanna Schwab Notice
On July 3, 2019; LISELOTTE JOHANNA SCHWAB (nee Frei); beloved wife of G. Truman Schwab; loving mother of Linda Shojaei and her husband Mehrdad and Robin Metz and her husband Richard; devoted grandmother of Cameron Shojaei.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 7 from 3-5 & 7-9PM at STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; and on Monday, July 8 from 10-11AM at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Funeral Service will follow at 11AM. Interment in Mt. View Cemetery. For those desiring, donations may be made in her memory to the Charlestown United Protestant Church or the Benevolent Care Fund at Charlestown.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 6, 2019
