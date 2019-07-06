|
On July 3, 2019; LISELOTTE JOHANNA SCHWAB (nee Frei); beloved wife of G. Truman Schwab; loving mother of Linda Shojaei and her husband Mehrdad and Robin Metz and her husband Richard; devoted grandmother of Cameron Shojaei.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 7 from 3-5 & 7-9PM at STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; and on Monday, July 8 from 10-11AM at Our Lady of the Angels Chapel, 711 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Funeral Service will follow at 11AM. Interment in Mt. View Cemetery. For those desiring, donations may be made in her memory to the Charlestown United Protestant Church or the Benevolent Care Fund at Charlestown.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 6, 2019