On May 29, 2019, Lloyd C. McCumber, Sr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of Mary "Judy" McCumber; devoted father of Lloyd C. McCumber, Jr., Ronald K. McCumber, Jennifer L. Augustyniak and her husband David, and the late Deborah A. Ratcliff; loving grandfather of Derek Shew, Nicholas Beradino, Brittany Ratcliff, Lloyd McCumber III, Kyle McCumber, and Izabella and Finnigan Augustyniak; dear brother of Ivy Deal and her late husband Guy, and the late Floyd McCumber and his wife Evon. Lloyd is survived by 5 great-grandchildren, as well as many loving extended family members and friends.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, at 11am, at the funeral home. Interment services will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 1 to June 2, 2019